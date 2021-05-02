Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

19. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (चेपुक-तिरुवल्लिकेनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,038 eligible electors, of which 1,14,934 were male, 1,19,069 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,619 eligible electors, of which 1,13,376 were male, 1,17,219 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,297 eligible electors, of which 93,655 were male, 93,642 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in 2016 was 68. In 2011, there were 66.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, J.Anbazhagan of DMK won in this seat by defeating A.Noorjahan of AIADMK by a margin of 14,164 votes which was 9.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anbazhagan. J of DMK won in this seat defeating Thameemun Ansari. M of MAMAK by a margin of 9,203 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 19. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni are: Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK), Raghu C (BSP), Abid Bakshq H Hussain (RPOIA), Ravi M L (DMSK), Rajendran L (AMMK), Kassali A V A (PMK), Tabrez (TSPA), Mohammed Idris K (IJK), Mohamed Rioz (AMAK), Jayasimmaraja S M (NTK), Anandan K (IND), Kannan C (IND), Ganesan P (IND), Krishnadasan S (IND), Chandranathan S (IND), Srinivasan (IND), Senthil Kumar H (IND), Dilliraj P (IND), Nagarajan (IND), Balaji K (IND), Balaji C (IND), Manikandan E (IND), Madhana Gopal T (IND), Mohammed Hussain (IND), Muniyandi (IND), Ravi E (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 62.3%, while it was 69.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 19. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 220. In 2011 there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

19. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.79, 81 to 93, 95 and 111.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is 7 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is: 13°03’32.0"N 80°16’18.5"E.

