Cherthala Candidate List: Key Contests in Cherthala Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Cherthala Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Cherthala seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.Thilothaman of CPI won from this seat beating Adv.S.Sarath of INC by a margin of 7,196 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.Thilothaman of CPI won from this this constituency defeating K.R.Gouriamma of JPSS by a margin of 18,315 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Cherthala Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Cherthala constituency are: P. Prasad of CPI, S. Sarath of CONG, P. S. Jyothis of BDJS