Cherthala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Cherthala Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

103. Cherthala (Sherthalai) (चेरथाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Cherthala is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,276 eligible electors, of which 1,02,909 were male, 1,10,367 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cherthala in 2021 is 1072.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,830 eligible electors, of which 99,303 were male, 1,05,527 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,806 eligible electors, of which 93,350 were male, 97,456 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cherthala in 2016 was 281. In 2011, there were 339.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.Thilothaman of CPI won in this seat by defeating Adv.S.Sarath of INC by a margin of 7,196 votes which was 4.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 45.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.Thilothaman of CPI won in this seat defeating K.R.Gouriamma of JPSS by a margin of 18,315 votes which was 11.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 53.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 103. Cherthala Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Cherthala are: Vayalar Jayakumar (BSP), P Prasad (CPI), Adv S Sarath (INC), Adv P S Jyothis (BDJS), Karthikeyan (IND), Sarath S Kannattuveli (IND), Shajahan V A (IND), Adv Sonnymon K Mathew (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.74%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.99%, while it was 85.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 103. Cherthala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

103. Cherthala constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Cherthala Municipality and Cherthala South, Kadakkarappally, Kanjikkuzhi, Muhamma, Pattanakkad, Thanneermukkam and Vayalar Panchayats in Cherthala Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Cherthala is 155 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cherthala is: 9°40’14.5"N 76°20’31.6"E.

