Chevella Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chevella Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- B. Janardhan Reddy IND -- -- Sanem Raju Goud IND -- -- G. Ravi Kumar Yadav IND -- -- P. Purushotham BSP -- -- Vijay Aarya PPOI -- -- Giri Kummari PJD -- -- Nalla Prem Kumar DBP -- -- Chepuri Raju ANC -- -- Gurram Papi Reddy BMP -- -- Korra Pandu Naik IND -- -- T. Durga Prasad TRS -- -- Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy AIFB -- -- Ragam Sathesh Yadav NWP -- -- Bennala Julee PSWP -- -- Baswaiah Madiga IPBP -- -- Palamakula Madhu SJPI -- -- Ija Venkatesh Goud MCPI(U) -- -- Vanam Sudhakar IND -- -- Jaidupally Yadaiah IND -- -- Yedla Suresh IND -- -- Anusha Keshavabhatla IND -- -- A.A. Sabri INC -- -- Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

10. Chevella is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.69%. The estimated literacy level of Chevella is 69.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of TRS won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 73,023 votes which was 6.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 31.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jaipal Reddy Sudini of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 18,532 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.61% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chevella was: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,53,061 men, 10,31,897 women and 206 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chevella is: 17.9376 77.9117Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेवेल्ला, तेलंगाना (Hindi); ছেভেল্লা, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); चेवेल्ला, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ચેવેલ્લા, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); செவெல்லா, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); చేవెళ్ల, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಚೆವೆಳ್ಳ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ചെവെല്ല, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).