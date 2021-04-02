Cheyyar Candidate List: Key Contests in Cheyyar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Cheyyar Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Cheyyar seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mohan K of ADMK won from this seat beating Dr. Vishnuprasad M K of INC by a margin of 8,527 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Subramanian.N of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Vishnu Prasad.M.K. of INC by a margin of 25,463 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Cheyyar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Cheyyar constituency are: K. Mohan of AIADMK, O. Jothi of DMK, M. K. Varadarajan of AMMK, Mayilvaganan of MNM, Beehman of NTK