Cheyyar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Cheyyar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

68. Cheyyar (चेय्यर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Cheyyar is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,738 eligible electors, of which 1,26,914 were male, 1,32,823 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cheyyar in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,084 eligible electors, of which 1,19,656 were male, 1,23,425 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,108 eligible electors, of which 1,05,864 were male, 1,05,244 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cheyyar in 2016 was 63. In 2011, there were 100.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mohan K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Dr. Vishnuprasad M K of INC by a margin of 8,527 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 37.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subramanian.N of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Vishnu Prasad.M.K. of INC by a margin of 25,463 votes which was 14.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 68. Cheyyar Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Cheyyar are: Dusi K Mohan (AIADMK), Vijayakanth S (BSP), Jothi O (DMK), Kuttimani S (VTVTK), Nadarajan B (NGPP), Bheeman G (NTK), Manikandan M (GPOI), Mayilvaganan T (MNM), Maryvoilet J (DSMI), Varadharajan M K (AMMK), Venkatesan V (ASMK), Anandasekaran C (IND), Udhayakumar M (IND), Suresh Babu T (IND), Nirmala V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.67%, while it was 85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 68. Cheyyar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 309. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

68. Cheyyar constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Cheyyar Taluk (Part) Ariyur, Panamugai, Brahmadesam, Seevaram, Sirunavalpattu, Vadailuppai, Cheyyanur, Vengalathur, Umaiyalpuram, Arasankuppam, Chettithangal, Ozhukkavakkam, Thalikkal, Vellakulam, Thirupanangadu, Vembakkam, Kuthanur, Natteri, Sunaipattu, Pulivalam, Poonthandalam, Sattuvanthangal, Munjurpattu, Siruvanjipattu, Irumaram, Randam, Nayanthangal, Thennampattu, Thandappanthangal R.F., Azhividaithangi, Seleri, Thiruppanamur, Pillanthangal, Namandi, VadaMavanthal, Abdullapuram, Kuranganilmuttam, Pallavaram, Kanikiluppai, Seniyanallur, Kundiyanthandalam, Suruttal, Poonaithangal, Menallur, Girijapuram, Kizhnaickenpalayam, Vadakalpakkam, Vazhavandal, Mamandur, Hariharapakkam, Thiruvadirayapuram, Kilnelli, Karandai, Sumangali, Alanthangal, Kodayambakkam, Perungattur, Perumanthangal, Thandappanthangal, Vedamanapakkam, Melbooderi, Moranam, Talarapadi, Pulinthai, Pullavakkam, Kammanthangal, Pootheri, Arathirivellur, Hasanampettai, Thenkalani, Kunnathur, Kaganam, Chithathur, Kanagambakkam, Perumpulimedu, Chellaperumpulimedu, Alinjalpattu, Narasamangalam, Mathur, Sodiyambakkam, Bagavandapuram, Elacheri, Sithalapakkam, Vayalathur, Arasanipalai, Punnai, Dharmacheri, Pavoor, Ukkamperumbakkam, Mangal, Mahajanambakkam, Kunnavakkam, Cholavaram, Karanai, Pandiyambakkam, Palli, Mangalam, Vadapoondipattu, Mariyanallur, Perumpoondi, Nedumparai, Jaderi, Thenpoondipattu, Barathanthangal, Ramakrishnapuram, Sirungattur, Arumparuthi, Endavadi, Sengattankundil, Pappanthangal, Duli, Periakoil, Vinnavadi, Perungalathur, Thumbai, Vadaelapakkam, Vadagampattu, Madipakkam, Edaval, Akkur, Koolamandal, Ukkal, Nemili, Sirunallur, Pudupalayam, Kil Nethapakkam, Siruvelianalloore, Velianallore, Kaliyur, Puliyarambakkam, Kilpudupakkam, Painkinar, Vadathandalam, Arugavoor, Perumpallam, Sundivakkam, Thandarai, Murukkathampoondi, Vadugapattu, Serampattu, Thozhupedu, Eraiyur, Kilathur, Cheyyatraivendran, Vellai, Kilmattai, Anakkavoor, Anapathur, Vada Alapirandan, Athi, Elaneerkundram, Kilneerkundram, Nedungal, Thethurai, Kurumbur, Narmapallam, Kilkolathur, Erumaivetti, Thenthandalam, Perumpalai, Vilaripattu, Thavasi, Nelvoy, Parasur, Madurai, Mukkur, Korukkai, Kizhapalanthai, Vakkadai, Kazhanipakkam, Naval, Irungal, Mulagiripattu, Then Mavandal, Chithamur, Arasur, Purisai, Thenilluppai, Veerambakkam, Melma, Ayyavadi, Vachanur, Melnarma, Soundariyapuram, Vadanangur, Thirumpoondi, Nallalam, Kovilur, Sengadu, Mel Kolathur, Vada Thinallur, Mel Nemili, Kottagaram, Pazhanjur, Echur, Thenelapakkam, Thenkalpakkam, Paiyur, Alathurai, Alathur and Venkodu villages. Dusi (CT) and Tiruvethipuram (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Cheyyar is 778 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cheyyar is: 12°42’02.5"N 79°34’19.2"E.

