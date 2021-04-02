Cheyyur Candidate List: Key Contests in Cheyyur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Cheyyur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Cheyyur seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Arasu R T of DMK won from this seat beating Munusamy A of ADMK by a margin of 304 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V. S . Raji of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating D. Parventhan of VCK by a margin of 26,584 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Cheyyur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Cheyyur constituency are: S. Kanitha Sampath of AIADMK, Panaiyur Babu of VCK, A. Siva of DMDK, Anbu Tamilsekaran of MNM, Rajesh of NTK