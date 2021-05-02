Cheyyur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

34. Cheyyur (चेयूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Cheyyur is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 44.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,402 eligible electors, of which 1,11,944 were male, 1,15,428 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cheyyur in 2021 is 1031.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,135 eligible electors, of which 1,04,703 were male, 1,06,406 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,908 eligible electors, of which 88,339 were male, 85,569 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cheyyur in 2016 was 61. In 2011, there were 61.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arasu R T of DMK won in this seat by defeating Munusamy A of AIADMK by a margin of 304 votes which was 0.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 37.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. S . Raji of AIADMK won in this seat defeating D. Parventhan of VCK by a margin of 26,584 votes which was 18.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 34. Cheyyur Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Cheyyur are: Ilayaraja S (BSP), Kanitha S (AIADMK), Siva A (DMDK), Anbu Tamilsekaran P (MNM), Babu M (VCK), Rajesh R (NTK), Amarnath B (IND), Babu E (IND), Vinoth M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.15%, while it was 81.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 34. Cheyyur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

34. Cheyyur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Cheyyur Taluk Tirukkalukundram Taluk (Part) Kilapakkam, Perumbedu, Amanambakkam RF, Kunnavakkam, Veerapuram, Vengabakkam, Arambakkam, Poonthandalam, Kudiperumbakkam, Perambakkam, Aminjikarai, Periayakattupakkam, Nadurvakkarai, Pakkam, Pandur, Vellapandal, Vazhuvodur, Thimmur, Vallipuram, Vilagam, Edayathur, Erumbilicheri, Theppanamapattu, Attavattam, Nerumbur, Chinnakattupakkam, Angamampattu, Chitlambakkam, Punnapattu, Somaspattu, Solaikuppam, Ilayanarkuppam, Vittalapuram I, Vittalapuram II, Merkandai, Lattur, Sooradimangalam, Kondakarikuppam, Panangattucheri, Bommarajapuram, Nallathur, Ayapakkam, Vasavasamudram, Voyalur and Vengadu villages. Pudupattinam (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Cheyyur is 757 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cheyyur is: 12°23’41.3"N 79°59’22.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Cheyyur results.

