Chharra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tilak Raj (BSP), Satish Kumar (IND), Ravendra Pal Singh (BJP), Laxmi Dhangar (SP), Akshay Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar Sharma (BSS), Sushil Kumar (AAP), Jasyeer (IND), Yad Karan Singh (JAP), Akhilesh Kumar (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60%, which is -3.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravendra Pal Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chharra results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.74 Chharra (छर्रा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Chharra is part of Hathras Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 381304 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,126 were male and 1,78,161 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chharra in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,22,793 eligible electors, of which 1,93,253 were male,1,67,146 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,457 eligible electors, of which 1,69,853 were male, 1,34,604 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chharra in 2017 was 131. In 2012, there were 201 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravendra Pal Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Thakur Rakesh Singh of SP by a margin of 56,134 which was 24.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rakesh Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mool Chand Baghel of BSP by a margin of 4,786 votes which was 2.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 74 Chharra Assembly segment of the 16. Hathras Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chharra are: Tilak Raj (BSP), Satish Kumar (IND), Ravendra Pal Singh (BJP), Laxmi Dhangar (SP), Akshay Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar Sharma (BSS), Sushil Kumar (AAP), Jasyeer (IND), Yad Karan Singh (JAP), Akhilesh Kumar (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.54%, while it was 63.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chharra went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.74 Chharra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 374. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.74 Chharra comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Chharra, Panchayats 29 Barala, 30 Sunhera, 34 Nausha, 35 Arni of 2 Barala KC and Chharra Nagar Panchayat of 3 Atrauli Tehsil; KCs 5 Akarabad, 6 Vijaygarh, Panchayats 15 Sidhauli, 16 Asadpur Kiam, 17 Grusikharan, 18 Shahajahanpur Tajpur, 19 Ekari, 20 Changari, 21 Imlani, 22 Budhansi, 24 Jalali II, 25 Alahdadpur, 26 Bhojpur of 2 Jalali KC, Jalai Nagar Panchayat, Pilkhana Nagar Panchayat, Kodiaganj Nagar Panchayat and Vijaygarh Nagar Panchayat of 4 Koil Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chharra constituency, which are: Koil, Aligarh, Barauli, Atrauli, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Hathras. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chharra is approximately 662 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chharra is: 27°49’19.9"N 78°15’47.2"E.

