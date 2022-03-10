Chhata Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Laxmi Narayan of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Chhata seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Laxmi Narayan (BJP), Tejpal Singh (RLD), Karan Singh (IND), Rajiv Sharma (IND), Kulbhanu Kumar (CPI), Atul (IND), Tej Singh (IND), Sonpal (BSP), Prahalad Singh Chaudhry (AAP), Lakshminarayan (IND), Subrati Khan (ASPKR), Poonam Devi (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.29%, which is -1.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Laxmi Narayan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.81 Chhata (छाता) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Chhata is part of Mathura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 353054 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,662 were male and 1,60,384 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhata in 2019 was: 832 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,51,324 eligible electors, of which 1,87,032 were male,1,53,079 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,037 eligible electors, of which 1,69,469 were male, 1,32,563 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhata in 2017 was 637. In 2012, there were 693 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Laxmi Narayan of BJP won in this seat defeating Atul Singh of IND by a margin of 63,838 which was 28.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tejpal Singh of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Laxminarayan of BSP by a margin of 14,594 votes which was 6.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 45.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 81 Chhata Assembly segment of the 17. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Hema Malini of BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chhata are: Laxmi Narayan (BJP), Tejpal Singh (RLD), Karan Singh (IND), Rajiv Sharma (IND), Kulbhanu Kumar (CPI), Atul (IND), Tej Singh (IND), Sonpal (BSP), Prahalad Singh Chaudhry (AAP), Lakshminarayan (IND), Subrati Khan (ASPKR), Poonam Devi (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.84%, while it was 69.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chhata went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.81 Chhata Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 302 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.81 Chhata comprises of the following areas of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kosi Kalan, 2 Nandgaon, 5 Chaumuhan, Panchayats 1 Hatana, 2 Kharant, 3 Falain I, 5 Guheta 10 Viswa, 6 Paigaon, 7 Chandauri, 9 Nagla Hasnur, 11 Bukhrari , 12 Ainch , 13 Shahpur, 14 Dhanauta, 15 Roop Nagar , 16 Sher Nagar, 17 Majhoi, 21 Bishambhara of 3 Paigaon KC, Panchayats 1 Dautana, 2 Bhadawal, 3 Chhata I, 4 Chhata II, 5 Khanpur, 6 Sankhi, 7 Ranwari, 8 Ajnothi, 9 Ladpur, 10 Bahrawali, 18 Agrayala, 19 Baheta, 20 Kajrouth, 22 Syaraha of 4 Chhata KC, Kosi Kalan MB, Chhata Nagar Panchayat, Chaumuhan Nagar Panchayat, Nandgaon Nagar Panchayat and Barsana Nagar Panchayat of 1 Chhata Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chhata constituency, which are: Mant, Goverdhan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Mewat and Palwal district of Haryana. Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Chhata is approximately 877 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chhata is: 27°43’05.9"N 77°28’48.0"E.

