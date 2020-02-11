Chhatarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Chatarpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Chhatarpur (Chatarpur) (छतरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Chhatarpur is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,18,580 eligible electors, of which 1,25,850 were male, 92,729 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhatarpur in 2020 is 736.82.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Chhatarpur, there are a total of 3903 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,85,092 eligible electors, of which 1,08,543 were male, 76,388 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,686 eligible electors, of which 98,398 were male, 69,129 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,55,484 eligible electors, of which 92,052 were male, 63,336 female.

The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2015 was 156. In 2013, there were 156 and in 2008 there were 96.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP by a margin of 22,240 votes which was 17.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.29% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Balram Tanwar of INC by a margin of 16,124 votes which was 14.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.07% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Balram Tanwar of INC won in this seat defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP by a margin of 5,030 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.22% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 46. Chhatarpur Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 8 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Chhatarpur are: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP), Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP), Rana Sujeet Singh (NCP), Satish Lohia (INC), Suraj Bharti (BSP), Ram Khelavan (PBI), Ram Priye Thakur (SBP), Seema Verma (IPC), Sangeeta Singh (RRP), Dinesh Tanwar (IND), Rohit (IND), Harsh Nath Verma (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.48%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.34%, while it was 66.12% in 2013. In 2008, 56.02% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -2.86%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 176 polling stations in 46. Chhatarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 144. In 2013 there were 143 polling stations and in 2008, there were 155.

Extent:

46. Chhatarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of South district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 58 Sultan Pur(Census Town), Asola(Census Town), Bhati(Census Town),Jona Pur(Census Town) and Gadai Pur, Aya Nagar, Mandi, Raj Pur Khurd, Satberi, Shahur Pur, Chandan Hola, Fateh Pur Beri, Dera, Chattar Pur and Maidan Garhi Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 57 (Part) Saidul Azaib (Census Town) and Neb Sarai Village Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 56 (Part) Ghitorni (Census Town). 4 municipal wards (Chhatarpur, Said Ul Ajaib, Bhati, Aya Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Chhatarpur is 95.83 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110030, 110047, 110062, 110068, 110070, 110074

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chhatarpur is: 28°31'23.9"N 77°09'18.7"E.

