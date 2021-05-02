Chhatna Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhatna Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

248. Chhatna (छठना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chhatna is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,518 eligible electors, of which 1,23,628 were male, 1,17,890 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhatna in 2021 is 954.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,236 eligible electors, of which 1,13,907 were male, 1,07,329 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,715 eligible electors, of which 1,01,171 were male, 93,544 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhatna in 2016 was 683. In 2011, there were 390.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dhirendra Nath Layek of RSP won in this seat by defeating Subhasis Batabyal of TMC by a margin of 2,417 votes which was 1.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 41.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subhasis Batabyal of TMC won in this seat defeating Anath Bandhu Mondal of RSP by a margin of 7,764 votes which was 5.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 248. Chhatna Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chhatna are: Falguni Mukherjee (RVNSP), Subasish Batabyal (TMC), Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay (BJP), Dinabandhu Bauri (BJMP), Sadananda Mandal (SUCOIC), Anath Bauri (IND), Abir Chandra Mandal (IND), Dinanath Chatterjee (IND), Rabindranath Bouri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.99%, while it was 79.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 248. Chhatna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

EXTENT:

248. Chhatna constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chatna, 2. Veduasol, Brahmandiha, Hatgram, Indpur and Raghunathpur GPs of CDB Indpur. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Chhatna is 706 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chhatna is: 23°28’21.4"N 86°53’16.1"E.

