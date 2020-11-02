Chhattisgarh: 2 MLAs of Jogi's Party Defy Leadership in Supporting BJP, Back Congress for Marwahi Bypoll

Two MLAs of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by late Ajit Jogi, have defied the party's decision to support the BJP's nominee in the Marwahi bypoll scheduled on Tuesday. JCC(J) legislators Devwrat Singh and Pramod Sharma on Sunday criticised party president Amit Jogis decision to back the BJP, and said they will support the Congress nominee in the bypoll.

By-election to Marwahi seat in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Ajit Jogi in May this year. After being left out of the Marwahi bypoll over his caste issue, Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, lent support to BJP candidate Dr Gambheer Singh and appealed to people of the constituency to teach a lesson to the Congress for allegedly "insulting" his father.

However, MLAs Devwrat Singh and Pramod Sharma have defied the decision of their party, which currently has four MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. Talking