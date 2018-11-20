English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Nearly 72% Voter Turnout in Final Phase, Congress Alleges EVM Tampering
A total of 1,079 candidates, including 119 women, are contesting in 72 constituencies of the state with an electorate of 1,54,00,596.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Kawardha (Image tweeted by ANI)
Loading...
Raipur: A turnout of 71.93 per cent was recorded till 6 PM in the second phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and polling remained incident-free, the Election Commission said.
Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said the polling percentage is likely to rise further as a number of people were still in the queue for voting. He said the polling percentage for this phase is slightly higher than that recorded during 2013 which was 71.13 per cent.
Polling for as many as 72 seats were conducted in the second phase. Sinha said Tuesday's election was peaceful and incident-free as elaborate security arrangements were made.
He added that a number of old voters, including those over 100 years of age, also exercised their franchise and the Commission had made arrangements for them.
The EC said with Tuesday's polling percentage the total average turnout for Chhattisgarh has been 74.17 per cent, which may go up further. During the first phase of voting on November 12 for 18 seats in the Naxal-affected areas of the state, a total of 76.42 per cent polling was recorded.
A total of 1,079 candidates, including 119 women, are contesting in 72 constituencies of the state with an electorate of 1,54,00,596. This is the last of the two-phase polls to the 90-member Assembly, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for the last 15 years. "Around 25.2 per cent polling has been registered till 12.30 pm," the poll official said.
There were reports of technical snag in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some places and corrective measures were taken, an official said. The Congress alleged that there were attempts to "misuse and tamper EVMs". A delegation led by senior leader PL Punia met the Election Commission in Delhi over the issue.
Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said the polling percentage is likely to rise further as a number of people were still in the queue for voting. He said the polling percentage for this phase is slightly higher than that recorded during 2013 which was 71.13 per cent.
Polling for as many as 72 seats were conducted in the second phase. Sinha said Tuesday's election was peaceful and incident-free as elaborate security arrangements were made.
He added that a number of old voters, including those over 100 years of age, also exercised their franchise and the Commission had made arrangements for them.
The EC said with Tuesday's polling percentage the total average turnout for Chhattisgarh has been 74.17 per cent, which may go up further. During the first phase of voting on November 12 for 18 seats in the Naxal-affected areas of the state, a total of 76.42 per cent polling was recorded.
A total of 1,079 candidates, including 119 women, are contesting in 72 constituencies of the state with an electorate of 1,54,00,596. This is the last of the two-phase polls to the 90-member Assembly, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for the last 15 years. "Around 25.2 per cent polling has been registered till 12.30 pm," the poll official said.
There were reports of technical snag in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some places and corrective measures were taken, an official said. The Congress alleged that there were attempts to "misuse and tamper EVMs". A delegation led by senior leader PL Punia met the Election Commission in Delhi over the issue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...