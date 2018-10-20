Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: BSP Releases Second List of Candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party released its second list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.The Mayawati-led party has forged an alliance with former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India, and will contest 33 Assembly seats.The BSP's lone sitting MLA Keshav Prasad Chandra has been renominated from Jaijaipur while Jogi's daughter-in-law Richa Jogi has been fielded from Akaltara seat,The BSP's state president Omprakash Batchpayi will contest from Nawagarh.The state will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20 and counting of votes will be taken up onDecember 11.As per the alliance agreement, the JCC (J) will contest 55 seats, the BSP 33 and the CPI will contest theSukma and Dantewada seats.As per the BSP list released Friday night, Shyam Tandon will contest from Bhilaigarh seat, Rameshwar Kaivartya from Kasdol, Arvind Khatkar from Sarangarh, Gitanjali Patel from Chandrapur, Kanhaiyalal Sahu from Kurud, Bhojram Gaurkhede from Raipur West, Chaitram Raj from Pandariya, Chhabilal Ratre from Saraipali and Dinanath Prasad from Bhilai Nagar.In the previous assembly polls in 2013, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP and Independent one each in the 90-member House.