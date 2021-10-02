'Chhattisgarh Can Never Become Punjab': CM Bhagel's Full Stop to Rumblings as More MLAs Reach Delhi

Amid speculation of leadership change in Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reiterated that there is no political movement in the state and replied to former CM Dr. Raman Singh’s statement ‘Chhattisgarh becoming Punjab,’ that “Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab.”

This comes after several MLAs are going to New Delhi on their own wish as they are all independent individuals. The development is being viewed by many as a show of strength but sources in the Baghel camp insisted that the MLAs were reaching Delhi on their own accord and there was no show of strength going on, PTI reported.

Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab…: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on BJP leader and former CM Dr. Raman Singh's statement "Chhattisgarh becoming Punjab." pic.twitter.com/GZX3Agv3Z9— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The demand for change of guard surfaced after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021. Meanwhile, the camp of cabinet minister T S Singhdeo claimed that the high command in 2018 had agreed to hand over the post to him after the government completed half its term. The leader who is known to be close to Bhagel- Brihaspat Singh on Friday said that there was no question of a change at the top in the state and the Baghel-led government would complete its full term.

According to sources, around 20 MLAs have already reached Delhi while about 10 more are set to reach the capital late at night. Singh had said on Thursday that around 15 party MLAs are in Delhi to meet Punia.

Asked about the MLAs’ visit to the capital, Baghel had told reporters in Raipur on Thursday, “Tell me one thing - can’t legislators go anywhere. Every step should not be seen as politics. Anybody can go anywhere. Even you (mediapersons) tour with your friends and it doesn’t mean every time the purpose is getting news." Similarly, if anyone has gone to Delhi it should not be seen through a political prism, said the CM. Downplaying the development, Singhdeo had said, “All 70 MLAs can go…. What is the issue if MLAs go to Delhi. All this went on in Uttar Pradesh also, what is new that is happening in Chhattisgarh." He had said it is the view of all MLAs that everyone would abide by the decision of the high command.

The development in Chhattisgarh is coming when Congress is facing a leadership crisis in Punjab. With Captain Amarinder Singh’s exit from the chief minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief has got veteran leaders of the party to speak out against the functioning of the party and they have demanded organisational reforms in the party.

