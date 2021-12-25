Chhattisgarh Civic Body Polls: While A Thumping Win for Congress, A Shot in the Arm for CM Bhupesh Baghel

Months after slumping into a power struggle with Health minister TS Singh Deo over the alleged 2.5-years power-sharing formula, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has received major encouragement as the ruling party has swept into civic body polls results for which were announced a couple of days ago.

The outcome has bolstered the Congress party and the Chief Minister but it has left the opposition BJP with much to ponder over with deep introspection ahead of the mega clash in the year 2013 when the state is due for assembly polls, believe political observers.

It was no less than a shocker for the opposition BJP as the ruling Congress won all the six Nagar panchayats, four out of five municipal councils, and two out of four municipal corporations out of the 15 civic bodies which went to polls on Dec 20. Even at two municipal corporations, the Congress is only slightly away from the majority and it could well woo independents to storm into power, sources said.

To add, the BJP had earned a consolation win at Jamul Municipal Council, meanwhile, in Khariagarh both the parties received 10 seats each.

Congress ministers Ravindra Chaubey, Anila Bhedia, and Tamrdhwaj Sahu who were handling poll duties heaved a sigh of relief with the comforting win in the parties. Meanwhile the results, many believe, could force BJP high command to rethink its overall strategy.

Going into polls, CM Baghel had said that the party is going among the public with the works and achievements and the results somehow have endorsed his rule. Mohan Markam, the CGCC head after the win said that the public seems satisfied with the works and initiatives of the Baghel government in the last three years. The party managed to put forward an impressive show from Bastar to Sarguja and also in the plains, Markam said.

We have won both the hearts and minds of the public, said Markam hailing the thumping win.

CM Baghel who is busy helping out the party put up an impressive show in UP, hailed the poll in charges, workers, and the candidates. Barring one or two places, the BJP could not even get closer to the Congress party, he added saying this was despite their state in charge overseeing the civic polls personally.

However, the BJP seemed eager to switch to introspection mode. Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the party modestly accepts the mandate and will look into the reasons behind defeats. Still, he accused the Baghel government of misusing government machinery and rigging electoral rolls.

To add, the opposition is also unnerved with the absence of an anti-incumbency factor despite the ruling party spending three years in power.

Places like Durg, Bhulai, and Beergaon exhibited the growing influence of the ruling party in urban areas while in rural segments like Bastar and rural pockets the mandate showed the impact of godhan nyay yojana. In places like Premnagar Nagar panchayat, Congress won the president’s post after a gap of around 40 years.

A senior political observer from Raipur said that Congress has fared smartly in rural and semi-urban areas which are the traditional support base of the party. Measures like cow dung purchase, slashing power bills by half, waiving off loans of women Self-help Groups and land ownership seems to have done the trick, he added.

The recent results yet again vindicated that the Congress party which stormed to power with a sweeping majority winning 68 out of 90 seats in assembly polls in the year 2018, seems to carry on with the momentum.

Three by-polls held post-2018, have all gone in favor of the ruling party.

In the year 2019 as well, the Congress party had secured wins at seven out of ten municipal corporations while the BJP which had an undisputed stay in power for 15 years, had won only one municipal corporation.

CM Baghel who has already made political appointments to keep the flock happy, on Monday also hinted at a cabinet reshuffle, saying he will ponder it over if the party high command wishes so.

However, the significant delegation of the BJP in the recent polls has certainly left the party with so much to ponder over, claimed a senior journalist from Raipur.

However, the Congress party taking a cue from political setback it suffered in Madhya Pradesh last year is playing safe. As results were announced on Thursday, the party packed victorious corporators in buses and sent them to undisclosed locations. Sources claimed that around 300 corporators are being kept at fortified hotels and resorts where none is allowed to contact them.

Some are said to be taken on trips to Goa and Puri so that parties like BJP and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh can’t contact them and all the victorious candidates are available for voting for mayoral posts. Several independents have joined the Congress party after the announcement of results.

