Chhattisgarh CM Accuses Modi of 'Handing Broom' to Public, Remaining on Foreign Tours

: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said that his five-year tenure was packed with failures.Baghel, who was in Jabalpur constituency to campaign for Congress candidate Vivek Tankha, alleged that Modi handed the broom to the public, while he was perpetually absconding on foreign tours.Slamming the PM for not holding a single press briefing, Baghel said that Modi is first of his kind and that “raising questions, nowadays, has become a crime.”Talking about BJP’s strong nationalistic positioning this election, the Congress leader said that the saffron brigade was seeking votes on Modi’s name, who in turn has made the issue national security an electoral ploy.“Modi seeks vote in the name of armed forces and their valour, despite the Election Commission’s warning against the use of armed forces in poll campaigns,” he said.“What is nationalism?” Baghel prodded, adding, “whatever the farmers do in their land, labourers do on construction fields, armed forces do on the border, teachers do in school, and even media does to safeguard democracy – is all nationalism.” However, for BJP, talking in favour of the party is considered as nationalism and speaking against them is tantamount to anti-nationalism, he added.The visiting leader also heaped praises on Tankham, saying that his deeds exemplify the special bond he shares with Jabalpur and his vision for it.