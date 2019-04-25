English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh CM Accuses Modi of 'Handing Broom' to Public, Remaining on Foreign Tours
Bhupesh Baghel, who was in Jabalpur constituency to campaign for Congress candidate Vivek Tankha, alleged that PM Modi handed the broom to the public, while he was perpetually absconding on foreign tours.
File photo of Bhupesh Baghel
Loading...
Jabalpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said that his five-year tenure was packed with failures.
Baghel, who was in Jabalpur constituency to campaign for Congress candidate Vivek Tankha, alleged that Modi handed the broom to the public, while he was perpetually absconding on foreign tours.
Slamming the PM for not holding a single press briefing, Baghel said that Modi is first of his kind and that “raising questions, nowadays, has become a crime.”
Talking about BJP’s strong nationalistic positioning this election, the Congress leader said that the saffron brigade was seeking votes on Modi’s name, who in turn has made the issue national security an electoral ploy.“Modi seeks vote in the name of armed forces and their valour, despite the Election Commission’s warning against the use of armed forces in poll campaigns,” he said.
“What is nationalism?” Baghel prodded, adding, “whatever the farmers do in their land, labourers do on construction fields, armed forces do on the border, teachers do in school, and even media does to safeguard democracy – is all nationalism.” However, for BJP, talking in favour of the party is considered as nationalism and speaking against them is tantamount to anti-nationalism, he added.
The visiting leader also heaped praises on Tankham, saying that his deeds exemplify the special bond he shares with Jabalpur and his vision for it.
Baghel, who was in Jabalpur constituency to campaign for Congress candidate Vivek Tankha, alleged that Modi handed the broom to the public, while he was perpetually absconding on foreign tours.
Slamming the PM for not holding a single press briefing, Baghel said that Modi is first of his kind and that “raising questions, nowadays, has become a crime.”
Talking about BJP’s strong nationalistic positioning this election, the Congress leader said that the saffron brigade was seeking votes on Modi’s name, who in turn has made the issue national security an electoral ploy.“Modi seeks vote in the name of armed forces and their valour, despite the Election Commission’s warning against the use of armed forces in poll campaigns,” he said.
“What is nationalism?” Baghel prodded, adding, “whatever the farmers do in their land, labourers do on construction fields, armed forces do on the border, teachers do in school, and even media does to safeguard democracy – is all nationalism.” However, for BJP, talking in favour of the party is considered as nationalism and speaking against them is tantamount to anti-nationalism, he added.
The visiting leader also heaped praises on Tankham, saying that his deeds exemplify the special bond he shares with Jabalpur and his vision for it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Its Cricket Meets Bollywood as Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan Dance to Khalibali, See Video
- OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage to Cost Over Rs 55,000
- AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
- Salman Khan is a Superhero, Priyanka Chopra is a Dear Friend, Says Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar
- Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results