Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Says Intention of Replacing Him Will Not Be Fulfilled

When Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel returned to Raipur from Delhi on Wednesday, the mood of the capital was completely changed. Several Congress leaders and workers had gathered to receive Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the airport, including cabinet ministers, MLAs.

There was more crowd outside the airport. Many ministers and MLAs including ministers Ravindra Choubey, Amarjit Bhagat, Brihaspat Singh, UD Minj, Gulab Kamro, Kuldeep Juneja were present at the airport. At the same time, thousands of workers of Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI were present outside the airport.

When Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came out, he first accepted the greetings of thousands of workers present outside the airport and then interacted with the media. Regarding the Delhi visit, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that yesterday he met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, the plans of Chhattisgarh were discussed, development was discussed and he was briefed about the situation in Chhattisgarh.

At the same time, regarding the tenure of two-and-a-half years, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the BJP was in the government from 2003 to 2018 but people lost trust in BJP. That’s when the 15-year-old government has been reduced to 14 seats.

“Sonia ji and Rahul ji handed over the government to a farmer like me, this government belongs to the farmer, to the labourers, here it belongs to 2.80 crore people. The government is working for all. Sonia ji and Rahul ji gave me the responsibility of Chhattisgarh people, I have said earlier that they have given me the responsibility of the government here, the day they order, I will resign. No one should have doubts on this matter. And those who are chanting the melody of two-and-a-half years, they are trying to destabilise the government," the CM said.

He said that nothing is left after the statement of the state in charge of PL Punia on this issue. It is worth mentioning that after meeting with Rahul Gandhi yesterday, Punia had made it clear that during the meeting, there was no discussion on the issue of tenure of two-and-a-half years in front of Rahul-Sonia ji or any meeting.

