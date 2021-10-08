Chhattisgarh CM Completed Tenure, 2.5-Yr Formula Should No Longer Be Discussed: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo here on Friday said that the 2.5-years formula should no longer be discussed as the Bhupesh Baghel government has already completed the 2.5–years of tenure. Singh Deo, who was in Bhopal on a personal visit speaking to News18 exclusively, said that this question is no longer relevant as the Baghel government has already completed the said tenure. In a normal course, such decisions are reserved with the party high command which takes decisions in different States, otherwise, the existing government continues.

On Bhupesh Baghel loyalist MLA Brahaspat Singh’s charges on his close aide and the School Education Minister Premsay Tekam of teachers’ appointment being done in lieu of money, Singh Deo replied that Tekam is a senior minister and such charges remain baseless.

The MLA in the past had accused Singh Deo of planning to eliminate him after his cavalcade was attacked in Sarguja weeks ago.

The senior minister declined to comment on MLA Brahaspat Singh’s statement in which he called Singh Dev Maharaja and himself as his Praja.

On being asked that senior Congress leaders including Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visiting Lakhimpur Kheri after an incident there but none including Baghel and the minister himself visit the Silger in Sukma area where five tribals were killed in police firing in CG, Singh Dev retorted who he was to visit Silger. If it was connected to the health of panchayats, he would have gone there.

The protesters had met public representatives including MPs and MLAs and constructive dialogue had followed, he claimed, adding CM Baghel at times pays a visit and at times he doesn’t.

On being asked the reason why he skipped the CM Baghel’s event despite being an in-charge minister in Bemetara last week, Singh Deo said that he wasn’t well.

Specifically asked whether Singh Deo would become Chief Minister ever, the senior politician from Sarguja claimed that there should be no discussion on 2.5-years and added that the five-year innings is decided by the party high command.

Dozens of loyalist MLAs of Baghel had camped in New Delhi for days recently as part of the power tussle going on between Baghel and Singh Deo. Baghel himself was in New Delhi as he visited Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri with Rahul Gandhi after initially being denied entry in UP.

