Chhattisgarh CM Gives Nod To Set Up New Steel Plants In Bastar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given his consent for setting up of new steel plants in the state’s tribal-dominated Bastar region. Baghel gave his approval on Wednesday after a delegation of panchayat representatives from Dantewada district, which falls under the Bastar region, paid a visit to him and put forth their demand in this connection, a public relations department official said.

The delegation of the Sarpanch Sangh submitted a memorandum to the CM at his official residence here, seeking that new industries be established in the Bastar region. Following their request, Baghel said the state government will take the initiative to set up four to five major steel plants in Bastar.

“During the interaction, the chief minister said Shaheed Mahendra Karmaji (senior Congress leader killed in Jhiram valley Naxal attack in 2013) always wanted Dantewada and Bastar to have major industries and as per his vision, development works will be done there,” the official said. In the memorandum, the delegation said industries can be set up on 500 acre land available in Ghotpal and Heeranar villages under Geedam development block of Dantewada, and no land acquisition from farmers would be required there.

The delegation also said that opening of new industries in Bastar would create employment opportunities for local youth.

