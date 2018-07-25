English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chhattisgarh Congress Offers Five Seats to BSP After Mayawati's 'Respectable Alliance' Remark
Mayawati has said the BSP will enter into an alliance in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan only if it is offered a respectable share in alliance.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Bhopal/Raipur: As the Madhya Pradesh Congress maintained a stoic silence on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s “respectable participation in alliance” remarks, the party’s Chhattisgarh unit made it clear that the possible coalition partner would be offered five seats in its areas of influence.
Responding to media queries, chief of the party’s Chhattisgarh Election Campaign Committee Charan Das Mahant said the unit had informed the high command that it wanted to spare five seats for the BSP but the final decision would be taken by the leadership.
“As sought by the BSP chief, we are prepared to offer her a respectable share in alliance,” Mahant said.
The Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, however, is yet to react to Mayawati’s offer of entering into an alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan only if the party is offered a respectable share in the coalition.
Mayawati, who had earlier restrained her party men from commenting on a possible alliance in the three poll-bound states, also asked Congress leaders to avoid going public with their remarks on the coalition.
