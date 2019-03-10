LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chhattisgarh Election Dates: State to Go to Polls in Three Phases from April 11, Results on May 23

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Earlier in December 2018, the Congress had swept the Assembly election here and Bhupesh Baghel was elected the chief minister.

Here is a list of Lok Sabha constituencies from Chhattisgarh:

Phase 1 (April 11): Bastar

Phase 2 (April 18): Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Phase 3 (April 23): Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur



