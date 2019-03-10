Chhattisgarh Election Dates: State to Go to Polls in Three Phases from April 11, Results on May 23

Lok Sabha elections for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.Earlier in December 2018, the Congress had swept the Assembly election here and Bhupesh Baghel was elected the chief minister.Here is a list of Lok Sabha constituencies from Chhattisgarh:Phase 1 (April 11): BastarPhase 2 (April 18): Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, KankerPhase 3 (April 23): Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur