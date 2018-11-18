Chhattisgarh Elections: BJP, Congress Court Royals in Surguja

: Scions of erstwhile royal families are being wooed by political parties in tribal-dominated Surguja region in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress fielding royal descendants in at least four of the total 14 seats in the region.Polls in the Surguja region spanning five districts will be held in the second and final phase of polls in the state on November 20.While the region comprising Surguja, Jashpur, Koriya, Balrampur and Surajpur districts has more or less remained loyal to the BJP since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the Congress has been steadily improving its tally.The region comprises 14 of the total 90 seats in the state. Of these 14 constituencies, nine segments are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.While 18 seats in the state voted on November 12, the polling for remaining 72 seats would be held on November 20.Located in the northern part of the state, Surguja region is known for dense forest and significant mineral resources.It was once considered as a Naxal-affected zone, but the menace was subsequently contained.Political commentator Ramesh Nayyar told PTI that descendants of former royals hold the sway in the tribal-dominated region."Human-elephant conflict and coal mining are some of the key issues which are still to be addressed and might affect the poll outcome in the Surguja region," he said."Another factor that always plays a significant role in polls is the influence of erstwhile royal families," he said.Rehabilitation and jobs for those affected due to a coal mine allotted in Ambikapur is a main issue in some seats in the region.Another issue is of wild elephants causing havoc in village areas, leading to anger among locals.The local administration says that an elephant corridor has now been worked out and that a new ring road will be built.TS Singhdeo, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and incumbent MLA from Ambikapur seat, belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Surguja.Singhdeo has been renominated from the same seat this time.He is believed to be in the race for the post of chief minister if the Congress comes to power.BJP's youth leader Anuraag Singhdeo has been given another chance by the ruling party from Ambikapur despite his defeat at the hands of TS Singhdeo in 2008 and 2013.Another prominent royal family in the region is of late BJP stalwart Dilip Singh Judeo who hailed from Jashpur.His son Yudhveer Singh Judeo had served as an MLA from Chandrapur seat in adjoining Bilaspur division for two terms.This time, the BJP has fielded Yudhveer Singh's wife Sanyogita Singh to contest from Chandrapur seat.Nayyar said, "Dilip Singh Judeo was known for his 'ghar-wapsi' (home coming) drive against alleged conversion of tribals in Jashpur and adjoining areas within Surguja division".Jashpur region has a large population of Christians and also houses Asia's second largest church at Kunkuri in Jashpur district."The issue of religious conversion in Jashpur district also comes to spotlight during polls," said Nayyar.Late Ramchandra Singhdeo, who had served as the first finance minister of Chhattisgarh, was another royal scion from Koriya.After his demise in July this year, his niece Ambika Singh Deo has been fielded by the Congress from Baikunthpur seat against BJP minister Bhaiyyalal Rajwade.A keen contest is on the cards in Pratappur (ST) segment between Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra (BJP) and former Congress minister Premsai Tekam.When contacted, state Congress general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said the BJP has lost its base among tribals in the region.Trivedi exuded confidence that the Congress would win at least 10 seats in Surguja division.When asked about coal mining and elephant menace, State BJP general secretary Santosh Pandey said the ruling party has made serious efforts to address these issues."The ruling BJP has continuously carried out development works in Surguja. I am confident that the people of the region will once again shower their blessing on the BJP," Pandey said.In the first assembly elections held in 2003, after formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the BJP put up a good show in this region winning 10 of total 14 segments whereas the Congress could bag just four seats.Raman Singh was elected as the chief minister for the first time after the 2003 elections.In the 2008 polls, the BJP continued its winning streak in the Surguja division, but its tally fell to 9 seats whereas the Congress improved its performance by adding one more seat to its 2003 kitty.However, in the 2013 elections, the BJP lost its edge over the Congress with each party settling for seven seats in the region.