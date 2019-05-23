English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Takes Lead, Congress Trails Behind
The Indian National Congress had momentum over the Bharatiya Janata Party after the results of the recent Assembly elections were announced in Chattisgarh. Congress won 68 seats in a 90-seats strong Legislative Assembly, trumping the BJP.
File photo of Bhupesh Baghel.
The tribal state of Chhattisgarh voted in three phases for the 11 Lok sabha seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Though the BJP has always triumphed the state, it received a jolt in form of recent assembly poll results in which BJP was pummeled by the Congress. Not wasting any time, the party high command immediately changed all 11 candidates in the state reducing any chance of anti-incumbency factor.
Follow all the live updates of Lok Sabha election results here: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will Modi Get Second Term as PM Or Will NDA Fall Short? India to Have Final Say Today
Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured 10 amid the ‘Modi-wave’ in 2014, while the Congress could only manage to win one seat. The BJP had garnered over 49 per cent of votes whereas the Congress collected 39 per cent vote share. The Congress, in fact, has never won more than one seat in Chhattisgarh over three Lok Sabha elections since the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2002.
Follow all the live updates of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections here.
Read: Congress Terms EC 'Enfeebled Commission', Says it is Black Day For Democracy
Important updates on the state:
- Congress trailing in Durg, the only seat they held in 2014 while continue to lead in Bastar and Mahsamund. BJP leads on 9 seats.
- Congress gains one more lead in Korba. Deepak Baij of Congress leads in Bastar with 6840 votes while Dhanedndra Sahu leads from Mahsumand with 12,526 votes. BJP is leading on eight of the other seats.
- Congress trailing in 9 seats while leads on two seats – Mahsamund and Bastar. Gomati Rai leads in Raigarh with 30,000 votes.
- BJP takes lead in Raipur constituency. Congress leads on just two seats while BJP is leading on 9 seats.
- Fielding fresh candidates has turned out to be a gain for the BJP. Deepak Baij of Congress leads in Bastar with 15460 votes.
- Congress is trailing on the only seat they had won in 2014. Vijay Baghel of BJP leading with 16671 votes in Durg. BJP leads on 8 seats while Congress on 3 seats.
- Congress overtakes BJP in Chhattisgarh. BJP leads on 5 seats while Congress on 6 seats. Counting halted in Kanker due to server issues.
Read: Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Chief Amit Shah Leading from Gandhinagar
- The only seat that the Congress won was Durg in Central Chhattisgarh. It was Tamradhwaj Sahu who won the only seat for the Congress in 2014. However, the margin of victory for Sahu was just 1.34 per cent or 16,848 votes.
- The smaller margins is peculiar characteristic of contests in the state. Several seats in Chhattisgarh witnessed small margins of victory in Chhattisgarh during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where two of them ended up in a tight finish. For instance, BJP’s Banshilal Mahto won the Korba seat with a margin of just 4,265 seats. Similarly, BJP’s Chandu Lal Sahu won the Mahasamund seat with a margin of just 1,217 votes over then Congress candidate Ajit Jogi. In both these cases, NOTA polled more votes than the winning margin.
Read: Maharashtra Result 2019: Nitin Gadkari Leads in Nagpur, NDA Leading in 24 Seats
- Congress has momentum over BJP, after the results of the recent Assembly elections, in which Congress won 68 seats in a 90-seats strong Legislative Assembly. BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years from 2003 to 2018, was reduced to just 15 seats. Seven seats were won by the BSP and Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh’s alliance.
- The BJP has never lost 8 out of the 11 constituencies in Chhattisgarh over the course of 3 Lok Sabha elections – 2004, 2009, and 2014 – since the state came into existence in 2002. These seats are: Bastar, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa (was redrawn during Delimitation 2008), Kanker, Raigarh, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, and Sarguja.
For interactive elections coverage visit Election Analytics Centre.
- The BJP has responded to the drubbing it received in recent polls by changing its candidates in all the 11 Lok Sabha seats. Not even veteran OBC leader Ramesh Bais, who has represented Raipur Lok Sabha since '96, was given ticket by his party.
- Congress government promised and at least to a certain extent, delivered, MSP of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. In a state with over 36 lakh farmers this was a big issue. Reducing electricity prices could also help Congress in urban areas. This could help the Congress gain in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
- Tribal influence will be tested in Korba where Congress' Jyotsna Mahant, the wife of assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, is pitted against BJP’s Jyotinand Dubey.
- BJP's Arun Sao is contesting against Atal Srivastav of Congress in Bilaspur, a largely rural constituency. In place of Ramesh Bais, who has represented Raipur seven times, BJP has fielded Sunil against the Congress’ Pramod Dubey.
- One of the most seats affected by Maoist-violence, Sarguja, an ST reserved seat, will see a fight between BJP’s Renuka Singh and sitting Congress MLA from Premnagar Khel Sai Singh.
- In another ST reserved seat, Raigarh, Congress has fielded two-time Congress MLA - Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathiya who is up against BJP’s tribal woman leader Gomtee Sai. BJP has dropped Union minister of state for steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times from 1999 to 2014 from the Raigarh seat.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Follow all the live updates of Lok Sabha election results here: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will Modi Get Second Term as PM Or Will NDA Fall Short? India to Have Final Say Today
Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured 10 amid the ‘Modi-wave’ in 2014, while the Congress could only manage to win one seat. The BJP had garnered over 49 per cent of votes whereas the Congress collected 39 per cent vote share. The Congress, in fact, has never won more than one seat in Chhattisgarh over three Lok Sabha elections since the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2002.
Follow all the live updates of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections here.
Read: Congress Terms EC 'Enfeebled Commission', Says it is Black Day For Democracy
Important updates on the state:
- Congress trailing in Durg, the only seat they held in 2014 while continue to lead in Bastar and Mahsamund. BJP leads on 9 seats.
- Congress gains one more lead in Korba. Deepak Baij of Congress leads in Bastar with 6840 votes while Dhanedndra Sahu leads from Mahsumand with 12,526 votes. BJP is leading on eight of the other seats.
- Congress trailing in 9 seats while leads on two seats – Mahsamund and Bastar. Gomati Rai leads in Raigarh with 30,000 votes.
- BJP takes lead in Raipur constituency. Congress leads on just two seats while BJP is leading on 9 seats.
- Fielding fresh candidates has turned out to be a gain for the BJP. Deepak Baij of Congress leads in Bastar with 15460 votes.
- Congress is trailing on the only seat they had won in 2014. Vijay Baghel of BJP leading with 16671 votes in Durg. BJP leads on 8 seats while Congress on 3 seats.
- Congress overtakes BJP in Chhattisgarh. BJP leads on 5 seats while Congress on 6 seats. Counting halted in Kanker due to server issues.
Read: Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Chief Amit Shah Leading from Gandhinagar
- The only seat that the Congress won was Durg in Central Chhattisgarh. It was Tamradhwaj Sahu who won the only seat for the Congress in 2014. However, the margin of victory for Sahu was just 1.34 per cent or 16,848 votes.
- The smaller margins is peculiar characteristic of contests in the state. Several seats in Chhattisgarh witnessed small margins of victory in Chhattisgarh during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where two of them ended up in a tight finish. For instance, BJP’s Banshilal Mahto won the Korba seat with a margin of just 4,265 seats. Similarly, BJP’s Chandu Lal Sahu won the Mahasamund seat with a margin of just 1,217 votes over then Congress candidate Ajit Jogi. In both these cases, NOTA polled more votes than the winning margin.
Read: Maharashtra Result 2019: Nitin Gadkari Leads in Nagpur, NDA Leading in 24 Seats
- Congress has momentum over BJP, after the results of the recent Assembly elections, in which Congress won 68 seats in a 90-seats strong Legislative Assembly. BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years from 2003 to 2018, was reduced to just 15 seats. Seven seats were won by the BSP and Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh’s alliance.
- The BJP has never lost 8 out of the 11 constituencies in Chhattisgarh over the course of 3 Lok Sabha elections – 2004, 2009, and 2014 – since the state came into existence in 2002. These seats are: Bastar, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa (was redrawn during Delimitation 2008), Kanker, Raigarh, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, and Sarguja.
For interactive elections coverage visit Election Analytics Centre.
- The BJP has responded to the drubbing it received in recent polls by changing its candidates in all the 11 Lok Sabha seats. Not even veteran OBC leader Ramesh Bais, who has represented Raipur Lok Sabha since '96, was given ticket by his party.
- Congress government promised and at least to a certain extent, delivered, MSP of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. In a state with over 36 lakh farmers this was a big issue. Reducing electricity prices could also help Congress in urban areas. This could help the Congress gain in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
- Tribal influence will be tested in Korba where Congress' Jyotsna Mahant, the wife of assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, is pitted against BJP’s Jyotinand Dubey.
- BJP's Arun Sao is contesting against Atal Srivastav of Congress in Bilaspur, a largely rural constituency. In place of Ramesh Bais, who has represented Raipur seven times, BJP has fielded Sunil against the Congress’ Pramod Dubey.
- One of the most seats affected by Maoist-violence, Sarguja, an ST reserved seat, will see a fight between BJP’s Renuka Singh and sitting Congress MLA from Premnagar Khel Sai Singh.
- In another ST reserved seat, Raigarh, Congress has fielded two-time Congress MLA - Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathiya who is up against BJP’s tribal woman leader Gomtee Sai. BJP has dropped Union minister of state for steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times from 1999 to 2014 from the Raigarh seat.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results