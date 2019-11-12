Chhattisgarh Minister Equates His Constituency Roads to 'Hema Malini's Cheeks', Opposition Demands Apology

Dhamtari:( Chhattisgarh Commercial Tax (excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress on Tuesday equated roads in his Konta assembly constituency with "cheeks" of actress-turned-politician Hema Malini.

The Opposition BJP condemned the remark and demanded an apology from the minister for "disrespecting" a woman MP.

Hema Malini is the BJP MP from Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"I belong to a naxal-hit area (Konta) but roads constructed there are like Hema Malini's cheeks. However, roads constructed here (in Kurud area) are ridden by potholes because of corruption (in their construction)," the minister said at a programme in Kurud development block in Dhamtari district.

Lakhma was apparently targetting senior BJP MLA from Kurud and former minister Ajay Chandrakar. Hitting back, Dhamtari district BJP president Ramu Rohra said, "Lakhma's remark reflects the mindset of Congress leaders. Making such a statement for a woman MP is highly

condemnable."

He demanded Lakhma's apology for his remark.

In September, Lakhma had courted a row when he "advised" a school boy to "grab the collar of SP and Collector to become a big politician."

