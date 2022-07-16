Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo Resigns from Panchayat Portfolio, Says 'Never Allowed to Speak'

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department. However, he will remain the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation, and Commercial Tax (GST) departments in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

According to sources, Deo said he was “never allowed to speak”.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo resigns from the post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister pic.twitter.com/eG7oiIocMl — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

“I have decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Soon, I will submit my resignation letter. I have decided to dissociate myself from this department last (Friday) night itself. After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister,” he had told news agency PTI.

Singh Deo represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region and is known as the political rival of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

