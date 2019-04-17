SPONSORED BY
Chhattisgarh Minister Threatens Voters With ‘Electric Shock’ if They Don’t Vote for Congress

The election commission sent a notice to the minister and has sought an explanation from him within three days.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: A Chhattisgarh minister has earned the wrath of the Election Commission after he was caught on camera telling voters that they would get an electric shock if they pressed any button other than that of the Congress on the Electronic Voting Machine.

“You have to press the first button to vote for Biresh Thakur. The second button will give you a 'current (shock)'. The third button will also give you one. But we have fixed the first button,” Kawasi Lakhma, minister for excise, commerce and industries, was heard telling voters in Kanker district, NDTV reported.

Lakhma was served a notice by the Election Commission after the BJP filed a complaint and he has been asked to issue an explanation in three days. Kanker is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on Thursday.

A similar incident was reported from Gujarat on Tuesday where BJP MLA Ramesh Katara told voters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had installed CCTV cameras in all polling booths and he would know which area voted less for the BJP. He was also served a notice by the poll body.
