Chhattisgarh Ministers Advise People to Recite 'Ramsatta' for Rains, Mahua Liquor for Stomach Ache

Raipur: A day after Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakma claimed that Mahua liquor is the best cure for stomach ache, state home minister Tamrdhwaj Sahu amused many by asking public to worship to please rain god.

The interesting pieces of advices from senior Bhupesh Baghel ministers are amusing many in Chhattisgarh at present.

On Friday, Sahu while speaking on scanty rains in Chhatisgarh claimed that in olden times people tend to recite Ramsatta path (bhajans) whenever rains were scarce but the tradition is forgotten nowadays.

The minister claimed that people in rural areas should recite Ramsatta path so that rain god is pleased and the state receives rainfall.

On Thursday, state excise minister Kawasi Lakma who had surprised many with his advice that those with stomach ache should consume liquor made out of Mahua (the fruit of a tropical tree).

Lakma’s advice was aimed at former minister Ajay Chandrakar, who was constantly targeting Congress government schemes. “If Ajay Chandrakar is suffering stomach ache, he should consume Mahua liquor, he would be fine,” Lakma had said during a function on Thursday.

Lakma was attending a function as part of Hareli festival in Dhamtari district.

