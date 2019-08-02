Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chhattisgarh Ministers Advise People to Recite 'Ramsatta' for Rains, Mahua Liquor for Stomach Ache

On Friday, state home minister Sahu while speaking on scanty rains in Chhatisgarh claimed that in olden times people tend to recite Ramsatta path (bhajans) whenever rains were scarce but the tradition is forgotten nowadays.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chhattisgarh Ministers Advise People to Recite 'Ramsatta' for Rains, Mahua Liquor for Stomach Ache
File photo of Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Credits: Twitter- Tamrdhwaj Sahu)
Loading...

Raipur: A day after Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakma claimed that Mahua liquor is the best cure for stomach ache, state home minister Tamrdhwaj Sahu amused many by asking public to worship to please rain god.

The interesting pieces of advices from senior Bhupesh Baghel ministers are amusing many in Chhattisgarh at present.

On Friday, Sahu while speaking on scanty rains in Chhatisgarh claimed that in olden times people tend to recite Ramsatta path (bhajans) whenever rains were scarce but the tradition is forgotten nowadays.

The minister claimed that people in rural areas should recite Ramsatta path so that rain god is pleased and the state receives rainfall.

On Thursday, state excise minister Kawasi Lakma who had surprised many with his advice that those with stomach ache should consume liquor made out of Mahua (the fruit of a tropical tree).

Lakma’s advice was aimed at former minister Ajay Chandrakar, who was constantly targeting Congress government schemes. “If Ajay Chandrakar is suffering stomach ache, he should consume Mahua liquor, he would be fine,” Lakma had said during a function on Thursday.

Lakma was attending a function as part of Hareli festival in Dhamtari district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram