Chhattisgarh PCC Chief Mohan Markam Starts Off on an Aggressive Note, Announces Agitation Against Centre

The 51-year-old made it clear that upcoming by-polls in Bastar were his centre of attention right now, minced no words in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Chhattisgarh PCC Chief Mohan Markam Starts Off on an Aggressive Note, Announces Agitation Against Centre
Mohan Markam with Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)
Raipur: Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mohan Markam started off on a promising note announcing a state-wide agitation in Chhattisgarh against the step motherly treatment of the Centre here on Monday.

Markam who was appointed as the new chief of PCC was interacting to the media first time after assuming office.

The 51-year-old made it clear that upcoming by-polls in Bastar were his centre of attention right now, minced no words in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre.

“I would remain on visit to Bastar for five days from Tuesday onwards,” said Markam saying he would hold review meetings ahead of the by-polls. Winning both the by-polls in Bastar region is my first priority, said the new PCC chief.

Training his guns at the Centre, Markam claimed the Modi government was meting out step motherly treatment to the state.

First the Centre slashed the rice quota for the state and now the central government had brought down state’s quota for kerosene which would adversely affect the public, alleged the senior leader who replaced Bhupesh Baghel as PCC chief. Baghel had earned a distinction of a belligerent leader who ended BJP’s 15-year-rule in the tribal state.

Commenting on the kerosene supply cut, Markam alleged the Centre actually wanted to keep the state in the dark.

The PCC president announced that the party would take to streets against the Centre’s attitude from July 7 onwards. We would be launching district wise agitation against the Centre from July 7 onwards, said the tribal leader saying the format of the agitation would be decided shortly.

He promised appointments in boards and corporations ahead of civic polls claiming those who would be left with postings would be accommodated in the PCC.

