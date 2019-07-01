Chhattisgarh PCC Chief Mohan Markam Starts Off on an Aggressive Note, Announces Agitation Against Centre
The 51-year-old made it clear that upcoming by-polls in Bastar were his centre of attention right now, minced no words in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre.
Mohan Markam with Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)
Raipur: Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mohan Markam started off on a promising note announcing a state-wide agitation in Chhattisgarh against the step motherly treatment of the Centre here on Monday.
Markam who was appointed as the new chief of PCC was interacting to the media first time after assuming office.
The 51-year-old made it clear that upcoming by-polls in Bastar were his centre of attention right now, minced no words in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre.
“I would remain on visit to Bastar for five days from Tuesday onwards,” said Markam saying he would hold review meetings ahead of the by-polls. Winning both the by-polls in Bastar region is my first priority, said the new PCC chief.
INC COMMUNIQUEPress Release regarding appointment of Shri. Mohan Markam as the President of Chattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC President Shri @bhupeshbaghel pic.twitter.com/uapu4xpxPR— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 28, 2019
Training his guns at the Centre, Markam claimed the Modi government was meting out step motherly treatment to the state.
First the Centre slashed the rice quota for the state and now the central government had brought down state’s quota for kerosene which would adversely affect the public, alleged the senior leader who replaced Bhupesh Baghel as PCC chief. Baghel had earned a distinction of a belligerent leader who ended BJP’s 15-year-rule in the tribal state.
Commenting on the kerosene supply cut, Markam alleged the Centre actually wanted to keep the state in the dark.
The PCC president announced that the party would take to streets against the Centre’s attitude from July 7 onwards. We would be launching district wise agitation against the Centre from July 7 onwards, said the tribal leader saying the format of the agitation would be decided shortly.
He promised appointments in boards and corporations ahead of civic polls claiming those who would be left with postings would be accommodated in the PCC.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- Was a Canadian Cartoonist Just Fired for a Controversial Cartoon on Donald Trump?
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s