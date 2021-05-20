Chhattisgarh Police Lodges FIR Against Dr Sambit Patra, Dr Raman Singh in Toolkit Case 

Chhattisgarh police has lodged an FIR against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in a toolkit case.

NSUI state head Akash Sharma had lodged a complaint with the police couple of days ago and after the student wing handed over some documents to the Civil Lines police, an FIR was lodged against both the senior BJP leaders late on Wednesday evening.

There were accusations that the Congress party was trying to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of an online ‘toolkit’.

Claiming that based on forged and fake documents, NSUI in the complaint said that the senior leaders of the BJP shared these accusations from their respective twitter handles.

In the complaint, Sharma accused that the senior BJP leaders were trying to defame Indian National Congress by circulating fake content on their twitter handles.

AICC research department’s letterheads are being forged to prepare fake and malicious content, said Sharma in the FIR, accessed by the News18. The student leaders have accused those named in the FIR of trying to fan communal sentiments and circulate fake news.

The leaders have been booked under sections 504, 505 1 (b), 505 1 (c), 469 and 188 of Indian Penal Code.

BJP Chhattisgarh spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava affirmed allegations that the Congress was trying to defame PM Narendra Modi and the nation in the world community through the toolkit and also targeted Kumbh to defame a certain community. Saying that BJP won’t get perturbed with these FIRs, Shrivastava dared Bhupesh Baghel government to act against every BJP worker in Chhattisgarh who also tweeted the allegation along with Dr Singh.

