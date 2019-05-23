Chhindwara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Nakul Kamal Nath INC Nakul Kamal Nath LEADING

16. Chhindwara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 36.82%. The estimated literacy level of Chhindwara is 71.16%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Nath of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,16,537 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kamal Nath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,21,220 votes which was 14.61% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.40% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.86% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chhindwara was: Kamal Nath (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,22,052 men, 6,79,956 women and 30 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chhindwara is: 22.1167 78.8Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: छिंदवाड़ा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ছিন্দওয়াড়া, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); छिंदवाडा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); છિંદવારા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சிந்த்வாரா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); చింద్వాడా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಛಿಂದ್ವಾರ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ചിന്ദ്വാര, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam)