Chhindwara: In the Seat that Withstood '14 Modi Wave, Kamal Nath Hopes to See 'Sonrise'

The current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has represented Chhindwara in Parliament for nearly 40 years. In an attempt to continue the unbeaten streak, the Congress has this time fielded Nath’s son, Nakul Nath from this parliamentary constituency. For Congress this is a crucial seat. Chhindwara is the only seat, apart from Guna, in Madhya Pradesh which withstood the Modi wave of 2014.Follow all the live updates of Lok Sabha election results here: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will Modi Get Second Term as PM Or Will NDA Fall Short? India to Have Final Say Today Chhindwara is among the six seats in Madhya Pradesh that went for polls on April 29, in phase 4. Nakul is banking on his father’s legacy. He made often referred to his father's work in his speeches.Congress opted for Nakul because Kamal Nath is contesting an assembly bypoll. He was not an assembly member when he took over as the CM and is required to become one within six months to continue in office.Follow all the live updates of Madhya Pradesh election results here.The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded tribal leader and former legislator Nathan Shah. He is hoping to end Congress’s dominance in Chhindwara. Shah alleged Kamal Nath has been winning the seats because of money power and by misleading the public with false assurances in the name of his closeness to the Gandhi family.Tribals account for about 27% of Chhindwara’s population. Congress won all seven assembly seats, including three seats reserved for ST and SC, under the parliamentary constituency, in the 2018 assembly elections. In 2018 and 2013 assembly elections, the BJP had won four of these seven seats.For interactive elections coverage visit Election Analytics Centre. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics (Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)