Chhindwara: In the Seat that Withstood '14 Modi Wave, Kamal Nath Hopes to See 'Sonrise'
Nakul Nath, son of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Chhindwara.
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamla Nath, his son and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara seat Nakul Nath show their inked marked finger after casting vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
The current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has represented Chhindwara in Parliament for nearly 40 years. In an attempt to continue the unbeaten streak, the Congress has this time fielded Nath’s son, Nakul Nath from this parliamentary constituency. For Congress this is a crucial seat. Chhindwara is the only seat, apart from Guna, in Madhya Pradesh which withstood the Modi wave of 2014.
Chhindwara is among the six seats in Madhya Pradesh that went for polls on April 29, in phase 4. Nakul is banking on his father’s legacy. He made often referred to his father's work in his speeches.
Congress opted for Nakul because Kamal Nath is contesting an assembly bypoll. He was not an assembly member when he took over as the CM and is required to become one within six months to continue in office.
The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded tribal leader and former legislator Nathan Shah. He is hoping to end Congress’s dominance in Chhindwara. Shah alleged Kamal Nath has been winning the seats because of money power and by misleading the public with false assurances in the name of his closeness to the Gandhi family.
Tribals account for about 27% of Chhindwara’s population. Congress won all seven assembly seats, including three seats reserved for ST and SC, under the parliamentary constituency, in the 2018 assembly elections. In 2018 and 2013 assembly elections, the BJP had won four of these seven seats.
