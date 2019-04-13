‘Chhota Aadmi’: Congress Employs New Catchword in Chhattisgarh to Hit Out at Raman Singh

अगर किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाना, आदिवासियों को न्याय दिलाना छोटे मन की छोटी हरकत है, तो मुझे अपना छोटापन मंज़ूर है. मैं सौ बार छोटा होकर ग़रीबों, मज़दूरों, किसानों और आदिवासियों के पक्ष में खड़ा होकर छोटा होना पसंद करुंगा. https://t.co/1H2qS06WfC — छोटा आदमी Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) 13 April 2019

With the BJP trying its best to gain mileage with the ‘chowkidar’ campaign, the state unit of Congress seemed to have taken a liking to the ‘chhota aadmi’ barb from former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.On Saturday, after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel prefixed his Twitter handle with ‘chhota aadmi’, several of his party’s office-bearers followed suit.Baghel told reporters, “Yes I am a ‘chhota aadmi’. I have been elected by ‘chhote aadmi’ like farmers and poor people. So I want to be among them and don’t want to grow in stature.”If ensuring justice to farmers and tribals was a “chhoti harkat” (lowly gesture), the chief minister wrote on Twitter, he would accept this smallness 100 times and work for the poor, labourers, farmers and tribal people.Later in the day, the Congress’ information technology chief in the state, Jaivardhan Singh Bissa, posed outside Singh’s residence in Raipur with a placard ‘Haan Main Bhi Chhota Aadmi Hun’ (Yes, I too am a lowly man). Bissa also put a gag on his mouth.Recently, the former chief minister, when asked about Baghel claiming to have gifted a mirror to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said, “He (Baghel) is a ‘chhota aadmi’ and did things according to his ‘chhoti soch’ (small thinking),” adding the Congress leader would soon make a mockery of himself.Last week, Baghel had said he had sent the mirror to the PM so that he could identify his ‘real face’ in it.With two more phases of the general election due in the state, the ‘chhota aadmi’ phrase is likely to stay here for a while.