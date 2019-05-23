English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhota Udaipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chhota Udepur): Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chhota Udaipur (છોટા ઉદ્દેપુર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Chhota Udaipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 56.5%. The estimated literacy level of Chhota Udaipur is 66.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramsinh Rathwa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,79,729 votes which was 16.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rathwa Ramsingbhai Patalbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26,998 votes which was 3.53% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.19% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chhota Udaipur was: Ramsinh Rathwa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,98,160 men, 7,38,143 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chhota Udaipur is: 22.3049 74.0126
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: छोटा उदेपुर, गुजरात (Hindi); ছোটা উদয়পুর, গুজরাত (Bengali); छोटा उदेपूर, गुजरात (Marathi); છોટા ઉદ્દેપુર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சோட்டா உதய்பூர், குஜராத் (Tamil); ఛోటా ఉదయపుర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಛೋಟಾ ಉದಯ್ಪುರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഛോട്ടാ ഉദയ്പൂർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
BJP
Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai
BJP
Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai
WON
Chhota Udaipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
376570
63.64%
Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai
INC
179605
30.35%
Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh
NOTA
15127
2.56%
Nota
BSP
6853
1.16%
Rathva Furkanbhai Balajibhai
BTP
3997
0.68%
Vasava Rajesh Somabhai
IND
3818
0.65%
Rathva Maganbhai Chathiyabhai
IND
2823
0.48%
Rathva Bhavsingbhai Namarsingbhai
IND
1472
0.25%
Pravinbhai Dhursingbhai Rathva
IND
1442
0.24%
Umesh Jangubhai Rathawa
