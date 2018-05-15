GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Chickpet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Uday B Garudachar Won

Live election result of 169 Chickpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chickpet MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chickpet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Uday B Garudachar Won
Live election result of 169 Chickpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chickpet MLA.
Chickpet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,16,838 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,753 are male, 1,05,070 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Uday B Garudachar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5731244.46%Uday B Garudachar
INC4937838.30%R.V.Devraj
SDPI117009.08%Mujahid Pasha.A
JD(S)62864.88%Dr D. Hemachandra Sagar
NOTA13401.04%Nota
IND4870.38%Bharat Sanghvi
IND4420.34%Rakesh Kumar Shukla
IND2610.20%Basavaraj Vaijanath Jemshetty
IND2130.17%R.Shekar
AIMEP1710.13%Afsar Khan R.K.
IND1400.11%Praveen.V.K
IND1360.11%Rajendra Kumar M. Solanki
RPS1150.09%Thyagaraj
IND940.07%M. Srinivasa Murthy
IND880.07%Syed Shazad Ahmed
IND870.07%Purandara Upadhyaya.G
IND810.06%Syed Iqbal
ABHM780.06%N. Kishore Kumar
IND660.05%Arun Prasad.A
IND650.05%Sadat Ali
IND640.05%Syed Riyaz
RPI560.04%N. Muniyappa
IND530.04%Asgar A Mohin.S.M
IND510.04%Shivakumar K.S
IND460.04%Shafiulla Shariff
IND430.03%B.Chikka Nagesha
IND360.03%C.Nanjudappa
IND310.02%P.Amarnath

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,059 votes (12%) securing 41.09% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.98%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,281 votes (7.28%) registering 40.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.66%.

Check the table below for Chickpet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You