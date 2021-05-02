Chidambaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

158. Chidambaram (चिदंबरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Chidambaram is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,998 eligible electors, of which 1,22,917 were male, 1,28,060 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chidambaram in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,162 eligible electors, of which 1,13,076 were male, 1,16,076 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,446 eligible electors, of which 96,594 were male, 94,852 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chidambaram in 2016 was 57. In 2011, there were 47.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pandian K A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Senthilkumar K R of DMK by a margin of 1,506 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 34.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Balakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat defeating G.M.Sridhar Vandaiyar of DMK by a margin of 2,879 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, VCK got the most votes in 158. Chidambaram Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Chidambaram are: D Chandra Prabu (BSP), K A Pandian (AIADMK), S Abdul Rahman (IUML), K Udaya Selvan (AMPK), G Devasagayam (MNM), Natarajan Krishnamoorthy (NTK), M Nanthinidevi (AMMK), M Raghunathan (IMK), B Narayanamoorthy (IND), S Balamurugan (IND), C Vinoba (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.93%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.79%, while it was 77.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 158. Chidambaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

158. Chidambaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram Taluk (Part) Vaiyalamur, Poovalai, Alamelumangapuram, Palvathunnan, Manikollai, Periyapattu, Silambimangalam, Villiyanallur, Kothattai, Ariyakoshti, Chinnakummatti, Velangippattu, Sendirakillai, Kizhamanakudi, Tachchakkadu, Manjakuzhi, Periyakumatti, Nanjaimaghattuvazhkai, B.Maduvankarai, Mutlur, B.Mutlur, B.Adhivaraganallur, B.Arunmozhidevan, Ayipuram, Kuriyamangalam, Melmungilladi, Kozhamungiladi, Punjimangattuvalkkai, Thillaividangan, Pinnattur, Kezhanuvampattu, Melanubavambattu, Palunthankarai, Melchokkanathanpettai, Lalpuram, Tillainayakanpuram, Kovilampundi, Kodippallam, Radhavilagam, Uthamasozhamangalam, Pichavaram, Thandavarayancholanganpettai, Kanakkarapattu, Nakkaravanthangudi, Chidambaranathanpettai, Meethikudi, Pallippadai, Parameswaranallur, C.Thandeswaranallur, C.Kothangudi, Kumaramangalam, Vasaputhur, Kavarapattu, Kezhaperambai, Thirukazhipalai (Kezh), Chittalappadi, Usuppur, Chidambaram, Nanjalur, Chittimuttu, Kadavacheri, Sivapuri, Pettai, Varagur, Thirukazhipalai (Mel), Ambigapuram, Jayankondapattinam, Perampattu, Saliyantoppu, Koothankoil, Elanangur, C.Vakkaramari, Sivayam, Pulamedu, Thavarthampattu, Kattukudalur, Vaiyur, Agaranallur, Vallampadugai, Kezhakundalapadi and Erukankattupadugai villages. Parangipettai (TP), Killai (TP), Chidambaram (M) and Annamalai Nagar (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Chidambaram is 326 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chidambaram is: 11°26’38.8"N 79°43’27.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chidambaram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam