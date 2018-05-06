Chidambaram Hails Siddaramaiah Over 3 BJP CMs in 5 Years of Karnataka

Batting for the Congress' return in Karnataka, party leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the voters would compare five years of "development" under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah versus five years of "instability" from 2008 under BJP's three chief ministers.In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister claimed the people would remember that it was the same three "incompetent" men, who were leading the BJP's campaign in 2018.B S Yeddyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar were the chief ministers when the BJP was in power in Karnataka from 2008 to 2013."Karnataka voters will remember: in 2008 when they gave BJP an absolute majority with 110 seats, BJP gave the people absolute instability," he tweeted.He said the people will remember that between 2008 and 2013, the BJP gave three chief ministers, all short-lived and incompetent."Karnataka voters will compare: 5 years of stability and development under Congress' Siddaramaiah versus 5 years of instability and infighting under BJP's three chief ministers," he added.Siddaramaiah has been the chief minister of Karnataka for five years from 2013 when the Congress assumed power in the state.Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are due on May 12.