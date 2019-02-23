English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chidambaram Slams Centre’s ‘Muscular, Militaristic Approach’ in North East, Says Policy Will Fail
Chidambaram said he would wait to see if Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts against Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy for his tweet supporting a ban on Kashmiri goods.
File photo of Congress senior leader P Chidambaram (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said he would wait to see if Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts against Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy for his tweet supporting a ban on Kashmiri goods.
Roy had recently tweeted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack that people must stop visiting Kashmir or buying goods from Kashmiri tradesmen. “An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree,” he wrote.
The Governor’s tweet received flak from most opposition parties as well as National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) — members of Meghalaya’s ruling alliance.
Chidambaram also slammed the Centre for the ministry of home affairs’ notification on Friday, which empowered Assam Rifles personnel to arrest anyone and search a place without a warrant in the Northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.
His tweet read, “When the cry is for more humane and just laws, government allows Assam Rifles to search and arrest without warrant!”
The former finance minister called the notification a ‘muscular, militaristic approach’ and said the approach will fail in North East as it has in Kashmir. “This is the extension of the muscular, militaristic approach to the North East. This approach failed in Kashmir, it will fail in the North Eastern States,” he said.
According to the home ministry notification, "an officer of the rank corresponding to that of the lowest rank of members of the Assam Rifles" has been given these powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Assam Rifles personnel will exercise these powers and discharge their duties "under sub-section(1) of section 41, sections 47, 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 149, 150, 151 and 152 of the CrPC within the local limits of the area comprised within the border districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram”.
Waiting to see if the Hon'ble PM will take action against the Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 23, 2019
Roy had recently tweeted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack that people must stop visiting Kashmir or buying goods from Kashmiri tradesmen. “An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree,” he wrote.
The Governor’s tweet received flak from most opposition parties as well as National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) — members of Meghalaya’s ruling alliance.
Chidambaram also slammed the Centre for the ministry of home affairs’ notification on Friday, which empowered Assam Rifles personnel to arrest anyone and search a place without a warrant in the Northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.
His tweet read, “When the cry is for more humane and just laws, government allows Assam Rifles to search and arrest without warrant!”
The former finance minister called the notification a ‘muscular, militaristic approach’ and said the approach will fail in North East as it has in Kashmir. “This is the extension of the muscular, militaristic approach to the North East. This approach failed in Kashmir, it will fail in the North Eastern States,” he said.
According to the home ministry notification, "an officer of the rank corresponding to that of the lowest rank of members of the Assam Rifles" has been given these powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Assam Rifles personnel will exercise these powers and discharge their duties "under sub-section(1) of section 41, sections 47, 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 149, 150, 151 and 152 of the CrPC within the local limits of the area comprised within the border districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram”.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Churches No Longer Have to Hold Prayer Services Every Sunday: Canon Law
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results