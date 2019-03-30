English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Only Foolish Governments Disclose Defence Secrets': Chidambaram's Mission Shakti Jibe at BJP
The former finance minister said that unlike the BJP a "wise government" would have kept the missile capability a secret and that its disclosure only points to pre-poll propaganda.
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the PM Modi’s recent anti-satellite missile announcement and questioned the BJP government's intention on this move.
Chidambaram said in a tweet that the capability to shoot a satellite had existed in the country for many years. But, “a wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it and betray a defence secret,” he tweeted.
India on Thursday become the fourth nation in the world after US, China and Russia to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a satellite. In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.
The scale and timing of the announcement, a fortnight before the first phase of polling, had triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties raising concerns with the Election Commission.
Chidambaram too followed suit and questioned the government’s intention with the announcement right before elections. “Why was it done now in the middle of an election campaign? Only to boost the sagging fortunes of the BJP,” he tweeted.
After a complaint was registered, the Election Commission on Wednesday had set up a committee under a deputy election commissioner to examine whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the anti-satellite missile test violated the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.
In its response, the Election Commission, however, on Friday evening said the PM’s address did not violate the model code of conduct.
Chidambaram said in a tweet that the capability to shoot a satellite had existed in the country for many years. But, “a wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it and betray a defence secret,” he tweeted.
India on Thursday become the fourth nation in the world after US, China and Russia to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a satellite. In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.
The scale and timing of the announcement, a fortnight before the first phase of polling, had triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties raising concerns with the Election Commission.
Chidambaram too followed suit and questioned the government’s intention with the announcement right before elections. “Why was it done now in the middle of an election campaign? Only to boost the sagging fortunes of the BJP,” he tweeted.
After a complaint was registered, the Election Commission on Wednesday had set up a committee under a deputy election commissioner to examine whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the anti-satellite missile test violated the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.
In its response, the Election Commission, however, on Friday evening said the PM’s address did not violate the model code of conduct.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- Junglee Movie Review: A Kindergarten Level Film With Impressive Action Skills
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results