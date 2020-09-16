Chief Election Officer Seeks Inquiry Into Misuse of Police Machinery by Scindia in MP Campaign

Responding to a complaint alleging BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia drove a police vehicle in a recently held political campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, the Chief Electoral Officer has served a notice to the state home department.

The office of Chief Election Officer, Pramod Shukla took cognizance of the complaint. “The Principal Secretary Home may kindly get the facts mentioned in the complaint probed and submit a report within next three days,” Shukla said in a letter addressed to Principal Secretary in Home Department of Madhya Pradesh government.

The vehicle used by Scindia in campaigning in Morena held the registration plate with 'MP-03" series number which is registered for use by the Madhya Pradesh police department.

The CEO’s office in the letter said that the complaint filed by Saket Gokhle from Maharashtra included a photograph of the incident and mentioned misuse of police machinery for political campaigning allowed by the Director-General of Police.

According to the Transport Dept database, the said vehicle is registered against the name 'DGP'. The complainant had e-mailed the CEO’s office on September 13 and 14 in this regard.

Senior Congress leader KK Mishra in a tweet also had questioned Jyotiraditya Scindia over usage of a state police vehicle in his campaigning in Morena.