Chief Secretary Promised Protection to Those Who Attacked Minister Imran Hussain: AAP

: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Thursday, alleging that he was providing protection to those who had attacked State Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain in the secretariat.Hours after Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, a mob of around 150-200 people entered the lobby of the Delhi Secretariat and assaulted Minister Imran Hussain and his staff. Videos of the incident were subsequently released by the AAP in which the face of the attacker was visible.AAP leader Ashutosh on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Chief Secretary of protecting the assaulters, who are also said to be government servants."The people who assaulted Imran went to Anshu Prakash two days ago. They said: "Hum to jail chale jayenge." (We will go to jail). The Chief Secretary then got up from his chair, put his hand on their shoulders and said, "Chinta mat karo, tum mere sher ho. Tumhara baal bhi baanka nahi hoga (Don't worry, you are my lions. No harm will come to you) I dare the Chief Secretary to deny this," Ashutosh said.Meanwhile, the AAP received some relief in the Imran Hussain assault case as a Metropolitan Magistrate at the Tis Hazari Court on Thursday directed Delhi Police to seize the CCTV footage at the secretariat.Ashutosh added, "The Metropolitan Magistrate has said that prima facie, an assault has been carried out on Imran Hussain. The videos of the incident prove the assault beyond doubt. The Court has asked the concerned SHO to seize the CCTV footage. Two MLAs were arrested based on the allegation. But in Imran's case, cops have not even taken the CCTV footage."While Imran Hussain did not ask for police protection, the court has asked Delhi Police to provide him with a security detail. "Court has said it has apprehension over Imran Hussain's safety. It has directed the police to provide him with security, if necessary," Ashutosh said.