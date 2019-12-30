Take the pledge to vote

Chief Secy Vijay Kumar Dev Reviews Preparedness for Delhi Assembly Polls

The chief secretary emphasised upon the need of proper coordination among the district election officers and deputy commissioners of police at ground level for smooth conduct of Delhi Assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Chief Secy Vijay Kumar Dev Reviews Preparedness for Delhi Assembly Polls
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Monday held a coordination meeting with officials from all departments to review preparedness for the assembly elections in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.

According to a statement, the chief secretary emphasised upon the need of proper coordination among the district election officers and deputy commissioners of police at ground level for smooth conduct of elections.

The meeting was attended by chief electoral officer, police commissioner, senior officials of the government and the Delhi Police, all district election officers and district DCPs.

"He (Dev) also emphasised that now since the elections are round the corner, all works related with the election has to be given top-most priority and every department officers, including all DEOs and DCPs, must ensure that henceforth full attention and focus should be given to the election work," the statement said.

In the meeting, the chief secretary directed the urban development secretary and director (local bodies) to ensure that polling stations are set up as per specifications of the Election Commission and all assured minimum facilities, including ramps of specific gradient and sufficient toilets, must be provided.

He requested the principal secretary (finance) to expeditiously approve election-related proposals of the office of CEO and DEOs and to provide sufficient funds for the DEOs as per requirement.

The chief secretary asked police commissioner to mobilise adequate CAPF and home guards, and to make all provisions of medical treatment, including cashless treatment.

