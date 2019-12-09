Chikkaballapur Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Chikkaballapur Assembly Seat
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chikkaballapur MLA (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ).
141. Chikkaballapur (General) (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.
INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,048 votes (10.26%) securing 51.06% of the total votes polled.
JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,301 votes (18.49%) registering 39.49% of the votes polled.
Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.
2019 bypoll candidates: M Anjanappa (Indian National Congress), DR Narayana Swamy (Bahujan Samaj Party), N Radhakrishna (Janata Dal (Secular)), K Sudhakar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Phaniraj SV (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Dilshad Begum (Independent), MM Basha Nandi (Independent), Arikere Muniraju D (Independent), Syed Asif (Independent).
The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.
LIVE RESULTS: Chikkaballapur Assembly Constituency (Karnataka)
11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).
Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.
