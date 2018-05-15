GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Chikkaballapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's Dr.K.Sudhakar Won

Live election result of 141 Chikkaballapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkaballapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chikkaballapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's Dr.K.Sudhakar Won
Live election result of 141 Chikkaballapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkaballapur MLA.
Chikkaballapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,95,831 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,056 are male, 97,728 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.64 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Dr.K.Sudhakar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8200651.76%Dr.K.Sudhakar
JD(S)3682923.25%K.P.Bachegowda
IND2943318.58%Naveen Kiran K.V.
BJP55763.52%Dr.G.V.Manjunatha
KNDP18301.16%N.Narasimhamurthy B.E.,
AMSP8510.54%Ashoka.M.B
NOTA7140.45%Nota
IND3690.23%Naveen Kumar
AIMEP2320.15%S.N.Tabassum
IND2260.14%Sudhakar
IND1980.12%Naveen Kumar G.
IND1720.11%Sudhakara
IND--0.00%Sudhakar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,048 votes (10.26%) securing 51.06% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.22%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,301 votes (18.49%) registering 39.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.86%.

Check the table below for Chikkaballapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You