Chikkamagalur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Chikmagalur): BJP's C.T. Ravi Won

Live election result of 125 Chikkamagalur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikmagalur MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:44 PM IST
Chickamagalur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,08,432 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,357 are male, 1,03,937 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.49 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%
Live Status BJP C.T. Ravi Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7086343.98%C.T. Ravi
INC4454927.65%B.L.Shankar
JD(S)3831723.78%B.H.Harisha
IND14190.88%M.G.Vijaykumar
NOTA12240.76%Nota
IND8490.53%Lakshmana
IND7920.49%Vishwanathan.M
AIMEP5280.33%Noorulla Khan
SHS3830.24%B.V Ranjithshetty
IND3290.20%K.R. Ramasetty
IND2720.17%H.D.Revanna
IND2640.16%Johar Anjum
IND2430.15%K.Anandasetty
IND2290.14%G.M. Jayakumar
IND2230.14%Mohsina
IND2040.13%Yogeesha.N.H.
IND1940.12%Mansoor Ahmhed
IND1320.08%Muniyabhovi
IND1240.08%B.M. Thimma Shetty

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,988 votes (7.9%) securing 42.2% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.79%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,084 votes (12.65%) registering 41.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.67%.

Check the table below for Chickamagalur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

