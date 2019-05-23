Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chikkballapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chikkaballapur): Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chikkballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
27. Chikkballapur (Chikkaballapur) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.81%. The estimated literacy level of Chikkballapur is 75.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M Veerappa Moily of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9,520 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, M Veerappa Moily of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 51,381 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.

Chikkballapur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SJP (K)
--
--
D.Palya Khadar Subhan Khan
INC
--
--
M.Veerappa Moily
CPI(M)
--
--
S.Varalakshmi
KKP
--
--
Nazir Ahmed
KJP
--
--
Nagendra Rao Shinde
UPP
--
--
Muniraju.G
AMSP
--
--
S.R.Nageshareddy
BJP
--
--
B.N.Bache Gowda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Alanguru Kanakalakshmi
IND
--
--
Abdulkarim Desai
IND
--
--
Nasrulla
IND
--
--
Nalina.K.S
IND
--
--
Phaniraj.S.V
IND
--
--
L. Nagaraj
BSP
--
--
Dr. C.S.Dwarakanath

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.21% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.11% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chikkballapur was: M Veerappa Moily (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,43,790 men, 8,14,500 women and 120 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chikkballapur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Chikkballapur is: 13.43 77.72

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चिकबलपुर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিকবল্লাপুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चिकबलपूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિક્કબલ્લાપુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சிக்பல்லபூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిక్ బల్లాపూర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിക്ക് ബല്ലാപു‍ർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
