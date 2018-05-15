Chikknayakanhalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Chikkanayakana): BJP's J.C. Madhu Swami Won

Live Status BJP J.C. Madhu Swami Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Chikkanayakana (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,10,277 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,614 are male, 1,04,638 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.06 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,139 votes (6.93%) securing 37.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.07%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,044 votes (20.23%) registering 46.69% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.01%.