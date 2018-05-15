GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Chikknayakanhalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Chikkanayakana): BJP's J.C. Madhu Swami Won

Live election result of 128 Chikknayakanhalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkanayakana MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chikknayakanhalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Chikkanayakana): BJP's J.C. Madhu Swami Won
Live election result of 128 Chikknayakanhalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkanayakana MLA.
Chikkanayakana (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,277 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,614 are male, 1,04,638 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.06 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP J.C. Madhu Swami Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6961238.53%J.C. Madhu Swami
JD(S)5933532.84%C.B Sureshbabu
INC4589325.40%Santhosh Jayachandra
INCP11540.64%Ramachandraiah
NOTA11160.62%Nota
AIMEP10200.56%Dr. M.K Pasha
IND6500.36%H.P.Rangalakshmi
IND4900.27%Rangaswamy.K
KRRS4650.26%K.S. Satheesh Kenkere
IND3790.21%Hosahalli Chandranna
IND2800.15%Jagruthi Ananda.S.
JD(U)2690.15%M.V.Reddy

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,139 votes (6.93%) securing 37.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.07%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,044 votes (20.23%) registering 46.69% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.01%.

Check the table below for Chikkanayakana live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You