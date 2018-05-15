GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chikkodi-Sadalga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Wins

Live election result of 2 Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkodi-Sadalga MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Chikkodi-Sadalga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Wins
Live election result of 2 Chikkodi-Sadalga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chikkodi-Sadalga MLA.
Chikkodi-Sadalga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,06,262 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,355 are male, 1,01,292 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status INC Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9146751.04%Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri
BJP8089845.14%Annasaheb Shankar Jolle
BSP29351.64%Sadashivappa Maruti Walke
NOTA13630.76%Nota
AIMEP7940.44%Annapurna C. Asurkar
IND7340.41%Somanath Gangayya Hiremath
IND2820.16%Sunil Annasab K.Khot
IND2440.14%Mohan Gurappa Motannavar
BRPP1980.11%Appasaheb Shripati Kurane
IND1470.08%Dada Vasant Patil
IND1390.08%Jitendra Subhash Nerle

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 76,588 votes (51.27%) securing 68.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.03%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,070 votes (19.25%) registering 54.83% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Chikkodi-Sadalga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

