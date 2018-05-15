Chikkodi-Sadalga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Wins

Live Status INC Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri Won

Chikkodi-Sadalga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,06,262 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,355 are male, 1,01,292 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 76,588 votes (51.27%) securing 68.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.03%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,070 votes (19.25%) registering 54.83% of the votes polled.