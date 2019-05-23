Chilakaluripet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chilakaluripet Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Rajini Vidadala INC -- -- Maddula Radha Krishna NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Prathipati Pullarao ANP -- -- Abdul Munaph Shek JSP -- -- Gade. Nageswararao NVP -- -- Ravu Subrahmanyam PPOI -- -- Ratna Kumari Thanniru RPI(A) -- -- Mekapothula Sankar Kumar IND -- -- Veeraiah Manda IND -- -- Valeru Ashok Kumar IND -- -- Gunji Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Kocherla Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Katta Kiran Kumar IND -- -- Janga Yedukondalu IND -- -- Tanuboddi Sundara Ramireddy IND -- -- Bahujanku Rajesh IND -- -- Nagaraju Varjaboyina (Nagaraju Mudiraju Varjaboyina) IND -- -- Thota Siva Rama Krishna BJP -- -- Annam Srinivasa Rao

96. Chilakaluripet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,23,809 voters of which 1,07,653 are male and 1,16,120 are female and 36 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chilakaluripet, recorded a voter turnout of 85.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.34% and in 2009, 81.86% of Chilakaluripet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prathipati Pulla Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 10,684 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled a total of 1,73,730 (49.98%) votes.TDP's Prathipati Pulla Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 19813 (12.79%) votes. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled 1,54,864 which was 49.98% of the total votes polled.Chilakaluripet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चिलकलूरी पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిలకలూరి పేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)