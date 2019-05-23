English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chilakaluripet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chilakaluripet (చిలకలూరి పేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chilakaluripet (చిలకలూరి పేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
96. Chilakaluripet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,23,809 voters of which 1,07,653 are male and 1,16,120 are female and 36 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chilakaluripet, recorded a voter turnout of 85.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.34% and in 2009, 81.86% of Chilakaluripet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prathipati Pulla Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 10,684 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled a total of 1,73,730 (49.98%) votes.
TDP's Prathipati Pulla Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 19813 (12.79%) votes. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled 1,54,864 which was 49.98% of the total votes polled.
Chilakaluripet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चिलकलूरी पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిలకలూరి పేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chilakaluripet, recorded a voter turnout of 85.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.34% and in 2009, 81.86% of Chilakaluripet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Chilakaluripet Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Rajini Vidadala
INC
--
--
Maddula Radha Krishna
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Prathipati Pullarao
ANP
--
--
Abdul Munaph Shek
JSP
--
--
Gade. Nageswararao
NVP
--
--
Ravu Subrahmanyam
PPOI
--
--
Ratna Kumari Thanniru
RPI(A)
--
--
Mekapothula Sankar Kumar
IND
--
--
Veeraiah Manda
IND
--
--
Valeru Ashok Kumar
IND
--
--
Gunji Venkateswarlu
IND
--
--
Kocherla Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Katta Kiran Kumar
IND
--
--
Janga Yedukondalu
IND
--
--
Tanuboddi Sundara Ramireddy
IND
--
--
Bahujanku Rajesh
IND
--
--
Nagaraju Varjaboyina (Nagaraju Mudiraju Varjaboyina)
IND
--
--
Thota Siva Rama Krishna
BJP
--
--
Annam Srinivasa Rao
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prathipati Pulla Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 10,684 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled a total of 1,73,730 (49.98%) votes.
TDP's Prathipati Pulla Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 19813 (12.79%) votes. Prathipati Pulla Rao polled 1,54,864 which was 49.98% of the total votes polled.
Chilakaluripet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चिलकलूरी पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిలకలూరి పేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results